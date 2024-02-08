Robert De Niro recently became a father for the seventh time. During a recent interaction he talked about welcoming daughter Gia with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen. This new phase of fatherhood in his 80s is something that Robert De Niro calls as ‘joy’.
Talking to People, Robert De Niro said, “She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet. (When I) look at her, everything else goes away. So, it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.” Well, that’s such a sweet gesture. Almost every father in the world would be this happy when they get to see their child and spend some happy time with them, especially when they are so young. It’s indeed one of the greatest joys of the world.
In the same interview, Robert De Niro also went ahead also talk about how his other kids play and enjoy with Gia. “The kids all get a big kick out of her,” he said. “The grandkids even. She’s their aunt — (and) they’re about to be teenagers,” laughs Robert De Niro.
Talking of still working at the age of 80 and enjoying it to the fullest, Robert De Niro said, “I’m ready to take whatever life gives me.”
For the unversed, Robert De Niro from 1976 to 1988, was married to Diahnne Abbott. They are parents of two children, Drena and Raphael, who are 56 and 47 respectively. Later, he even had twin songs, Aaron and Julian, in 1995 with his then girlfriend, Toukie Smith. He also is father to son Elliot and daughter Helen Grace, whom he had when he was married to Grace Hightower. They split in 2018.