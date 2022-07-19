Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
RJ Balaji-Starrer 'Veetla Vishesham' Garners Two Crore Streaming Minutes On OTT

The Tamil remake of 'Badhaai Ho' - 'Veetla Vishesham' has crossed two crore streaming minutes.

Veetla Vishesham
Veetla Vishesham YouTube

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 10:27 am

Directors R.J. Balaji and N.J. Saravanan's 'Veetla Vishesham,' the Tamil remake of the Hindi hit film 'Badhaai Ho,' which, after a decent run in theatres, was released on the OTT platform, ZEE5, seems to be getting a royal reception from audiences, as per sources.

Sources say that the movie, which premiered on ZEE5 on July 15, has already crossed the two-crore streaming minutes mark on the OTT platform.

The movie saw positive reviews and a heart-warming response from the general audience at the time of its theatrical release. Significantly, it created deep curiosity among the others over its OTT release.

The film features Balaji in the lead, alongside Aparna Balamurali, Sathyaraj, Urvashi, and late actress V.M.C. Lalitha.

The source says that the amalgamation of humor and drama with neat family entertainment elements seems to have made audiences take a liking to this movie.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Related stories

RJ Balaji-Starrer 'Veetla Vishesham' To Have Its OTT Premiere On July 15

