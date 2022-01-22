Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh's Wife Genelia Gifts Him A Tesla Model X Worth Rs 55 Lakh

On his 40th birthday, actor Riteish Deshmukh's wife, Genelia DSouza Deshmukh, gave him a Tesla Model X all-electric SUV worth 55 lakhs as a birthday present.

Riteish Deshmukh's Wife Genelia Gifts Him A Tesla Model X Worth Rs 55 Lakh
Ritiesh Deshmukh - Twitter@ritieshdeshmukh

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 9:54 pm

Bollywood actor Ritiesh Deshmukh received a special gift on his 40th birthday from his wife Genelia DSouza Deshmukh in the form of a Tesla Model X all-electric SUV. Deshmukh thanked his wife by posting a photo of his brand new Tesla Model X on Twitter.

He wrote while posting his picture with his new car “So the Baiko @geneliad surely knows how to make a 40 yr old birthday boy feel like a 20 yr Old.”

Ritiesh DeshmukhActor Ritiesh Deshmukh with his new car.

Given that Tesla does not sell cars in India, and the image is also not from the country, it's safe to assume that the actor obtained this vehicle outside of India, most likely in New York. However, it's possible that the actor took a birthday joyride in this electric vehicle.

A Blue Tesla Model XA Blue Tesla Model X

Tesla is attracting a lot of interest from Indians, and a Tesla Model X recently arrived in the country. The blue Tesla Model X was later discovered to have been purchased by Prashant Ruia, the CEO of Essar Group, who imported the electric SUV for personal use, making him the first Indian to own a Tesla in India.

On the work front, the actor has a lot of projects lined up, with the 'Plan A Plan B' being the first we can see him in. It will be a romantic comedy having an OTT release on Netflix, directed by Shashanka Ghosh. The project feature actress Tamanaah Bhatia opposite him in lead.

Related stories

Top Bollywood Celebs With Expensive Auto Mobiles

5 Bollywood Films That Romanticise Stockholm Syndrome

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ritiesh Deshmukh Genelia D'souza
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Five Times Pratik Sehajpal Broke The Internet During 'Bigg Boss 15'

Five Times Pratik Sehajpal Broke The Internet During 'Bigg Boss 15'

Mithun Chakraborty Says ‘Money Stopped Coming’ As Covid Hit Restaurant Businesses

Akshay Kumar Buys Lavish Apartment In Mumbai Worth Rs7.8 Crore

Did PC Reveal The Gender Of Her Baby At Matrix Press Tour? Fans Dig Old Video

Top Bollywood Celebs With Expensive Auto Mobiles

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter