Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' Becomes Highest-Rated Indian Film, Beats ‘KGF 2’, ‘RRR’

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s latest Kannada film ‘Kantara’ has broken the record of Yash-starrer ‘KGF 2’ and has come out victorious by becoming the highest-rated Indian film on IMDB.

Still from Kantara
Still from Kantara newindianexpress

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:31 pm

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty's latest Kannada film 'Kantara' has broken the record of Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' and has come out victorious by becoming the highest-rated Indian film on IMDB.

The film, which released on September 30, is an action-thriller written and directed by Rishabh and produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

According to IMDB, the film has a rating of 9.5/10. 'KGF-2' has been rated with 8.4 and 'RRR' has 8.0.

Set and filmed in Keraadi in coastal Karnataka, the film stars Rishabh as a Kambala champion, who is at loggerheads with an upright DRFO officer, Murali (Kishore).

The Hindi-dubbed version of the film will be released on October 14.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kannada Kannada Cinema Kannada Industry Kannada Actor Kannada Film Star Kannada Film Kannada Film Industry Sandalwood Kannada Actress KGF RRR Kantara Rishab Shetty Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Kiara Advani-Aamir Khan Advertisement Controversy: Celebs And Brands Who've Faced Similar Controversies

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC