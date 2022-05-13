Filmmaker Richard Linklater and actor Glen Powell are teaming up once again for a feature film. The duo, who earlier collaborated for the animated film ‘Apollo 10 ½’ and ‘Everybody Wants Some!!’, will work together for the action-comedy ‘Hitman’.

Linklater will direct and co-write the film, which is based on a Texas Monthly magazine article by journalist Skip Hollandsworth, reported Variety.

Powell, who is currently awaiting the release of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, will also co-write the movie.

The actor will feature as a Houston cop who’s been working undercover as the most in-demand hitman in Houston until one day he breaks protocol in order to help a desperate woman (Adria Arjona) trying to escape an abusive boyfriend.

The project is based on a 2001 article in Texas Monthly that narrated the fascinating story of hitman Gary Johnson, a staff investigator at the Harris County district attorney’s office, who plays the role of a hitman for police requiring the help of an undercover officer to catch individuals ordering a hit.

‘Hitman’ will be produced by Linklater, Michael Blizzard for Detour Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, and Powell with his production outfit BarnStorm Productions.

