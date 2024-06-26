Richa Chadha To Trolls Targeting Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy: No Uterus, No Gyaan

Coming to Deepika, interestingly her character in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is also pregnant, who carries a child, who might be Kalki. She was introduced as SUM-80 or Maa (Amma in Telugu) in the trailer of the film. As for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the film is set in a dystopian future where people struggle to find basic resources in Kashi. The film features Prabhas as Bhairava along with Amitabh Bachchan, and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on June 27.