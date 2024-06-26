Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha To Trolls Targeting Deepika Padukone For Wearing High Heels During Pregnancy: No Uterus, No Gyaan

Richa Chadha has the perfect response to trolls criticising Deepika Padukone for her pregnancy choices.

Richa Chadha And Deepika Padukone
Richa Chadha, who is pregnant, is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ali Fazal, but she is in no mood of taking any unnecessary advice from men directed at pregnant women. Recently, the ‘Heeramandi’ actress reacted to the criticism directed at Deepika Padukone for wearing heels during pregnancy at a recent event, and supported her with a perfect response.

For those caught unaware, Deepika, a couple of days ago attended the pre-release event of Nag Ashwin's ‘Kalki 2898 AD‘ in Mumbai. For the event, she wore a black, form-fitting dress with a slit and completed the look with high heels. Several pictures and videos from the event surfaced on social media but netizens were quick to criticise  Deepika for choosing to wear heels during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, an influencer created a reel to support Deepika and said that the actor can choose what she wants to wear and does not need anyone to give her advice. To which, Richa backed it and wrote on her Instagram, "no uterus, no gyaan (no uterus, no opinion).”

Nonetheless, Richa too is expecting her first child with actor-husband Ali Fazal in July. She was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which released in May on Netflix.

Coming to Deepika, interestingly her character in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is also pregnant, who carries a child, who might be Kalki. She was introduced as SUM-80 or Maa (Amma in Telugu) in the trailer of the film. As for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the film is set in a dystopian future where people struggle to find basic resources in Kashi. The film features Prabhas as Bhairava along with Amitabh Bachchan, and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on June 27.

