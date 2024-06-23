Theme Song Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' To Be Unveiled In Mathura

The movie is set to hit the screens on June 27. On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire'. He next has 'Kannappa', 'The Raja Saab', and 'Salaar: Part 2-Shouryaanga Parvam' in the pipeline. Amitabh last featured in movies like 'Uunchai', 'Ghoomer' and 'Ganapath'. The megastar next has Tamil movies 'Vettaiyan', and 'The Umesh Chronicles' in his kitty. Deepika, who is currently expecting her first child with actor Ranveer Singh, last featured in the aerial action movie 'Fighter', alongside Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. She also starred in movies like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', and '83'. She next has 'Singham Again'. While, Disha next has Tamil fantasy action film 'Kanguva', and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in her kitty.