Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal To Host Their Pre-Wedding Celebrations At An Iconic 110 Year Old Venue In Delhi

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding is now officially drawing closer, and the couple will host grand receptions in both New Delhi and Mumbai.

Venue of Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding celebrations

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 6:19 pm

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are reportedly all set to tie the knot at the end of this month in grand receptions planned in both New Delhi and Mumbai, apart from having intimate wedding ceremonies with close friends and family. 

While the two have not officially informed a wedding date, sources confirm that Richa and Ali, the soon to be a wedded couple, will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on September 30 and conclude in Mumbai on October 7. While the wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends, the couple will have two grand receptions for New Delhi and Mumbai, on October 2 and October 7 respectively.

Now adding to the excitement, we hear that one of the places where Richa and Ali’s pre-wedding celebrations will be taking place is an exclusive and one of India’s oldest clubs, the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Established in 1913, the club is one of the country’s oldest and most exclusive venues in the National Capital. Reportedly, the venue will host one of the ceremonies. The club is said to have a wait list of almost 37 years for a membership. 

One of India's oldest clubs, the Delhi Gymkhana club

Well, now, we just cannot wait to see the pictures as we wait for an official announcement by the couple.

Richa and Ali have been dating since the time they worked on ‘Fukrey’ together. 

On the work front, the two will star together in ‘Fukrey 3’ together, which is being directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. Apart from that, Richa and Ali have several interesting projects in the pipeline individually.

