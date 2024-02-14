Actress, singer, and writer Mallika Rajput was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at her residence in the Sitakund area of Sultanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, February 13. Authorities are suspecting that she died by suicide, as they found her lifeless body hanging from a fan in a room at her home, at the age of 35.
As per various reports, Sumitra Singh, the late singer’s mother, informed the police that the unfortunate incident took place while the entire family was asleep. Her mother passed a statement to India TV, stating, “Earlier the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more.”
Advertisement
Shriram Pandey, the officer in-charge of Kotwali police station, informed PTI that at first glance, it appears to be a case of suicide. There were no signs of foul play that have been identified, and the body has already been sent for a post-mortem examination, post which the precise cause of death will be determined.
Advertisement
Mallika, born as Vijay Lakshmi, had a glorious career. She had shared screen space with actress Kangana Ranaut in the 2014 film ‘Revolver Rani’ and had also joined forces with renowned singer Shaan for the music album ‘Yaara Tujhe.’ Additionally, she appeared in various web series, television dramas, and music albums.
Advertisement
Born to Sumitra Singh and Babban Singh, Mallika showcased a versatile talent that went beyond acting. She was an accomplished writer, and a trained Kathak dancer. Her literary contributions included penning over 600 ghazals, with collaborations with legends such as Jagjit Singh and Anup Jalota. Notably, she had also achieved recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records for co-writing a 1.25-hour-long song titled ‘Teri Aakhir’ with Javed Ali back in 2013.
Advertisement
She had also stepped into politics as part of BJP in 2016, but quickly stepped out of it too within two years of joining. She also wrote a book, titled ‘Shasak’, which focused on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, she distanced herself from the world, and delved into spirituality, and took renunciation from Kapali Maharaj.