As per various reports, Sumitra Singh, the late singer’s mother, informed the police that the unfortunate incident took place while the entire family was asleep. Her mother passed a statement to India TV, stating, “Earlier the door was closed. And the light was on. We took three rounds but could not open the door. At last, I looked through the window and saw that she was standing there. When I knocked on the door, I saw that our daughter was hanging. I called my husband and others but she was no more.”