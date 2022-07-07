Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell To Star In Untitled Wedding Comedy Film

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell will be seen in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled wedding comedy movie which follows the story of two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend.

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 2:49 pm

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell will be seen in the upcoming yet-to-be-titled wedding comedy movie which follows the story of two weddings that are booked at the same venue on the same weekend.

Amazon has landed rights to the untitled movie, from writer-director Nick Stoller, in which Witherspoon and Ferrell will star and produce under their respective banners, reports 'Variety'.

Jessica Elbaum and Ferrell will produce for Gloria Sanchez, with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter producing for Hello Sunshine and the company's Ashley Strumwasser serving as executive producer.

Stoller's gay rom-com movie 'Bros' which he directed and co-wrote with Billy Eichner, is slated to release on September 30.

According to 'Variety, he will also produce the untitled wedding comedy movie for his Stoller Global Solutions alongside Conor Welch.

Sources told 'Variety' that Amazon landed the rights to the project in a highly competitive situation with bids coming from both streamers and studios, which is logical given Witherspoon, Ferrell and Stoller's stellar comedy resumes.

After starring in hit dramas 'Big Little Lies', 'Little Fires Everywhere' and 'The Morning Show', Witherspoon is set to return to her "rom-com roots" with the upcoming 'Your Place or Mine' at Netflix.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Reese Witherspoon Will Ferrell Comedy Upcoming Movies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case