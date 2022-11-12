Ravie Dubey: I Was On The Edge And Had Given up, But Nothing Teaches You More Than Your Experiences

When we look at Ravie Dubey, we see infinite success, vibrancy and a man who desires and even holds the capability to achieve it all. However, Ravie too has gone through a phase in life where he was lost. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram of an interaction with actress Rani Mukerjee on his show Rising Star, where he talks about that time.

After appreciating his hosting style, Rani asks him if he ever went through a tough time in his life, that changed him. Answering her question, Ravie spoke about how he had a very different perspective towards life and how he had to go through a time when people would trample on his success and efforts in order for them to win. However, it was this experience that changed him.

“I was on the edge aur maine bhi kuch pal ke leeye ghutne tek deeye the. Ek cheez main aap se kehna chahta hoon… Anubhav se badha aur koi guru nai hota. Anubhav peeth seedhi karta hai, uske baad apne jeevan ko lekar, aapne mann mein sirf gratitude aur appreciation se bhar jaata hai aur aap sahi cheezon ko dekhte hai aur sahi faisle lete hai. (I was on the edge and I had even given up. I want to share one thing with you…nothing teaches you more than your experiences. Your experience actually gives you a backbone and you are filled with only gratitude and appreciation for your life. That’s when you take the right decisions and look at things in the right way,” he says in the video.

Of course, his parents and wife, actress Sargun Mehta have taught him a lot. “Maine apne mata pita se bahut kuch seekha hai. Aksar maine apne jeevan aise bitaya hai ki log peeth ke upar pair rakh kar aage nikal jaate hai. Meri patni Sargun mere jeevan mein aayin, unhone meri peeth bilkul seedhi kardi. She is the fortune in my life, Aaj uss experience ke baad, I can say that I am invincible, unshakable aur ab nahin girne wala main. (I have learnt a lot from my parents. I have had to go through life where people would trample on my efforts and progress in their lives. My wife, Sargun came into my life and she supported me),” he concludes.