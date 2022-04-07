Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Ravi Teja Starrer 'Ramarao On Duty's' First Song To Release On April 10

Ravi Teja's 'Ramarao On Duty' will release on June 17, meanwhile, the makers are all set to release the first song 'Bulbul Tarang' on April 10.

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 6:07 pm

Telugu actor Ravi Teja starrer ‘Ramarao On Duty’ directed by debutant Sarath Mandava is ready to hit the cinemas soon and is in its post production stage. The movie is produced by RT Teamworks and Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas LLP. 

Musician Sam CS is giving the music to the film and the first song titled ‘Bulbul Tarang’ will release on April 10. It will be a love song featuring actors Ravi Teja and Rajisha Vijayan. In the promotional image of the song, both the actors are seen making a romantic eye contact. Dancers from overseas are also there in the love song filmed in Spain. 


The previous promotional material released by the makers, including the poster and teaser were intense and depicted the action side of the movie. However, contrary to that, the poster of this upcoming first song is filled with breezy romance of the leads. 


The makers are hiking the expectations with promotions and the teaser has already created a hype around the movie. The action movie is based on real incidents and will see actor Divyasha Kaushik play the other heroine. Actor Venu Thottempudi will also make his comeback in a vital role in ‘Ramarao On Duty’. 


The cinematography is by Sathyan Sooryan ISC and editing is by Praveen KL. ‘Ramarao On Duty’ is releasing worldwide on June 17. 

