Either Krithi Shetty Or Iswarya Menon To Join Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ Cast

Telugu actress Krithi Shetty and Iswarya Menon, who has been seen in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema, are being considered to play the 3rd leading lady in Ravi Teja starrer 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon as well as model Gayatri Bharadwaj have already come on board for the film. The makers are now looking for an apt female artist to fill the place of the third actress in the film.



“The makers are looking to lock either Krithi Shetty or Tamil actress Iswarya Menon as the 3rd leading actress for the role of a student. The makers have started discussions with other multiple actors as well and are on the verge to lock a few for the supporting cast. Tiger Nageswara Rao is going to be the highest budgeted film for Ravi Teja as this will mark first Pan India project of the actor,” a source close to the development was quoted by Pinkvilla.



Revealing that one of the actresses will be playing the role of a prostitute, the source added, “Initially, the makers were in talks with Keerthy Suresh as well for one of the lead actresses in the movie. However, the same role eventually landed in Nupur's lap.”



The film is all set to be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The story of the film is based on life of the notorious thief from Stuartpuram, Tiger Nageswara Rao. Rao came to the limelight after his infamous escape from the Chennai jail in the 1970s. He was known as Tiger. The music of the film has been scored by Prakash Kumar, while the dialogues have been by Srikanth Vissa. Mayank Singhaniya has co-produced the film while Avinash Kolla is the production designer.



The film will also mark the first pan-Indian project of Teja’s career. It is also touted to be his most lavish one and has already created a lot of buzz and anticipation amongst the masses.



