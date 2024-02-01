Raveena Tandon: I Have Some Good Karma Working For Me

Fresh from the success of her new series 'Karmma Calling', actor Raveena Tandon says she must have done some good deeds in her 33-year career to be part of great projects whether it is on the big screen or streaming platforms.

The actor, who is receiving praise for her performance as a '90s Bollywood diva-turned-socialite, Indrani Kothari, in the Disney+ Hotstar show, said she is happy with how she is getting to play characters of varied hues in the last two-three years.

In 2021, she made her web series debut with Netflix's critically-acclaimed cop drama 'Aranyak' and returned to the big screen next year with 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', marking her Kannada cinema debut. In 2023, she was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian honour.