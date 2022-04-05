Actor Vijay has a mass fan following in Telugu states. The actor will be collaborating with National award winning director Vamshi Paidipally for a project that will be produced by yet again a National award winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations. The production house will be making the film on a grand scale with a huge budget. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the most sought after actresses in Telugu film industry, has come on board to play the role of leading lady in the movie.



The news was revealed on the occasion of the actress’s birthday (April 5). Mandanna will be collaborating with Vijay, Vamshi Paidipally and Sri Venkateswara Creations for the very first time. The actress is already a part of some exciting projects including Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ and Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa 2’.

The film that will see many successful people coming together is much awaited but is yet to go on the floors. Director Vamshi has made a powerful script to portray Vijay is a never before seen avatar.

Mandanna's latest release was 'Pushpa: The Rise' alongside Allu Arjun. She will also be seen in 'iMission Majnur' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' starring Amitabh Bachchan.