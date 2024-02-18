Rashmika Mandanna Says She 'Escaped Death' After Flight's Emergency Landing

Actress Rashmika Mandanna narrated a scary incident of emergency landing of her flight due to a technical snag. She shared about it on her Instagram Stories. The 'Animal' actress was travelling with Shraddha Das. The incident took place as the actor was flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rashmika shared a picture with Shraddha and wrote, "Just FYI this is how we escaped death today…"
Advertisement
As per a report in Deccan Chronicle report, turbulence and technical issues were the reasons that the flight to return to Mumbai just 30 minutes after takeoff. No passengers were harmed or injured in the incident.
Advertisement
Last year in October, Rashmika Mandanna fell prey to deepfake. A morphed video of her went viral on social media. The deepfake video was of British-Indian influencer Zara Patel, entering a lift in a black outfit. Using the deepfake technology, Patel's face was morphed into that of Rashmika.
Advertisement
After months of investigation, this year in January, Delhi Police arrested he culprit. Expressing her gratitude, Rashmika said, “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, and support and shields me. Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken!”
Advertisement
Work-wise, Rashmika was last seen in 'Animal'. She will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun. She will reprise her role of Srivalli. Rashmika is currently shooting for the action-thriller. She also has 'Rainbow', 'The Girlfriend' and 'Chaava' in her kitty.