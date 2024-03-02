Rapper Ikka Remembers Picking 'Cool Stuff' From Delhi's Palika Bazar With Raftaar

Rapper Ikka, who served as the squad boss on the hip-hop reality show ‘MTV Hustle 3.0’, has shared that he and fellow rapper Raftaar used to go and shop at Delhi’s Palika Bazar for fashion accessories.

Speaking to IANS, Ikka revealed that he got “fashion ka keeda” from hip-hop, adding that he always used to wonder as a kid about sourcing stuff that he saw in international hip-hop videos.