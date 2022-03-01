Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Ranveer Singh Meets The Fan Who Got The Actor's Face Tattooed On His Back

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday (March 1) reacted to a fan who has tattooed the actor's face on his back.

Actor Ranveer Singh Twitter - @Ranveertbt

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 11:09 pm

Actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday (March 1) spoke with a fan who had a tattoo of the actor’s face on his back. Singh was spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu, Mumbai, in a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram.

Singh met and greeted his fans and the paparazzi. He also interacted with a child fan and a new female paparazzo.

After that, Singh met a fan who had the actor's face tattooed on his back. He pointed to the tattoo as the fan showed it to him and said, “Kya baat! (Oh Wow)”

Ranveer Singh Meets Fan
Ranveer Singh Meets Fan Twitter - @RanveeriansFC

The fan went on to say that he wanted to meet Singh for a long while.

On this, Singh replied, “Chalo mil gaye (Finally we met).”

Singh went on to give the fan a side hug.

The actor and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone, recently returned to Mumbai. Singh first travelled to attend the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. After returning to India, he paid a visit to his in-laws in Bengaluru.

He shared a glimpse of his weekend on Instagram Stories on Sunday (February 27). He shared Boomerang video he took while eating a sweet dish.

Singh's visit to Bhansali's office comes just days after the actor thanked the filmmaker for his win at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival for Best Actor. He worked with the director on projects ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, and ‘Padmaavat’.

Visually told More

