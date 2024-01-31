It was recently, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is titled 'Love & War'. This is a dream cast that anyone could have ever imagined. The film marks Ranbir and Alia's second film after 'Brahmastra' and Vicky and Alia's second collaboration after 'Raazi'. Vicky and Ranbir are coming together after 'Sanju'. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the trio sharing the same screen space in the SLB's epic saga.
Ranbir Kapoor Makes A Contract With THESE Terms And Conditions Before Signing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love And War'-Report
Years after saying that Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to make him kneel down "for hours" and even "hit" him when he was his AD, Ranbir has reportedly put a few terms an conditions for working with him in 'Love and War'.
Ranbir is collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Love & War' after 17 years. For the unversed, the 'Animal' actor made his Bollywood debut with SLB's 'Saawariya' in 2007. As per a report in an entertainment portal, Ranbir Kapoor had a few terms and conditions before signing for 'Love & War'.
Advertisement
As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir has a ‘specific’ contract, where there are details about his terms for the film.
Advertisement
In one of the conditions, the actor mentioned that he wants the film to be completed in the assigned timeline because he has other projects scheduled post the film. A source told the portal, “Ranbir has asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to stick to the timelines of the shoot. The maker has promised to take the film on floors in November and wrap it by July 2025. Ranbir has other commitments from August 2025, so he has requested SLB to wrap up the film on time''.
Advertisement
The source further said, “The other condition is to have fixed working hours. During Sawaariya, RK was subject to erratic work timing, and he doesn’t want the episode to repeat again in 2024. The last condition is to ensure proper discipline on the set in all departments''.
Advertisement
The report also stated that it was Alia who brought Ranbir and Sanjay together and ''asked the two mature individuals to put all the terms and conditions on the face in the meeting''.
'Love & War will hit the theatres on Christmas 2025.