Ranbir Kapoor Says Daughter Raha Has Given Him New Understanding Of Love: That Smile Breaks Your Heart

Ranbir Kapoor Says Daughter Raha Has Given Him New Understanding Of Love: That Smile Breaks Your Heart

Ranbir Kapoor and actor-wife Alia Bhatt welcomed daughter Raha last year in November.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about how being a father has changed him
Ranbir Kapoor talks about how being a father has changed him Instagram

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 3:09 pm

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has been clearly missing his daughter Raha Kapoor while on his work commitments. In fact, he doesn’t feel like leaving home. During his promotional tour in Kolkata, Ranbir admitted that spending only 20 minutes with her before catching his flight to the City of Joy ‘rejuvenated’ him.

Sharing a glimpse of his fatherly side, Ranbir mentioned that he is now a ‘burping specialist’, adding, “She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart. It feels like a new understanding of love,” he said. 

As the conversation continued, Ranbir asked a reporter if he were a father, and when the reporter denied, Ranbir said that he hopes the journalist becomes a parent one day, because it is a feeling that cannot be described. 

Ranbir got married to his ‘Brahmastra’ co-actor Alia Bhatt in April last year, and welcomed their first child, daughter Raha, in November, 2022. The two reportedly fell in love on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji directorial, and dated for around four years before making things official.

On the work front, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Luv Ranjan directorial ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, which co-stars Shraddha Kapoor, comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, as well as veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. The film releases this Holi, on March 8, in cinemas.

