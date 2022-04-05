Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Tricked His Doctor And Even Neetu Kapoor

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor’s film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. During one of the promotional events, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how his father had convinced the doctor as well as his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, that he needed to have two drinks before he went to bed every night.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how Rishi Kapoor was very fond of his two drinks every night and when he fell sick, he was worried about whether he would get them or not. So apparently, he tricked his doctor, claiming that he could not sleep at night. He told him that instead of sleeping pills, he would help himself to two drinks. Later on, he convinced his wife also that the doctor had asked him to have three drinks before he went to bed.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ revolves around the story of a retired man, who starts to cook for a kitty group. While he enjoys his work and gets appreciation from the group, his family is embarrassed by his work. The film was recently released on OTT.

Rishi Kapoor fell sick while he was shooting for the film, and was very worried about how he will complete it. Ranbir Kapoor said in an interview earlier that his father went to the US for treatment and always planned on completing the film once he returned. However, unfortunately, he passed away.

Actor Paresh Rawal shot the rest of his scenes in the film. Ranbir Kapoor thanked the actor in a video recently as well. "It was very generous of him to take up this challenge because two different actors playing the same character is extremely rare in the film world. Thanks to Paresh ji, we could complete papa's last film and bring it to you all. It will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans,” he had said.