Tuesday, Apr 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Tricked His Doctor And Even Neetu Kapoor

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, convinced his doctor that he was unable to sleep at night and asked for two drinks rather than two sleeping pills for the same. He, then, convinced his wife Neetu Kapoor about the same.

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Tricked His Doctor And Even Neetu Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor Credit: Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Apr 2022 12:16 pm

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy promoting his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor’s film ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. During one of the promotional events, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how his father had convinced the doctor as well as his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, that he needed to have two drinks before he went to bed every night.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how Rishi Kapoor was very fond of his two drinks every night and when he fell sick, he was worried about whether he would get them or not. So apparently, he tricked his doctor, claiming that he could not sleep at night. He told him that instead of sleeping pills, he would help himself to two drinks. Later on, he convinced his wife also that the doctor had asked him to have three drinks before he went to bed.

Related stories

Javed Akhtar Pens A Heartfelt Note For Late Rishi Kapoor; Praises ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ Movie Review: Rishi Kapoor’s Swansong Is A Modern Day ‘Baghban’

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Dance To 'Om Shanti Om' As A Tribute To Rishi Kapoor

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ revolves around the story of a retired man, who starts to cook for a kitty group. While he enjoys his work and gets appreciation from the group, his family is embarrassed by his work. The film was recently released on OTT.

Rishi Kapoor fell sick while he was shooting for the film, and was very worried about how he will complete it. Ranbir Kapoor said in an interview earlier that his father went to the US for treatment and always planned on completing the film once he returned. However, unfortunately, he passed away.

Actor Paresh Rawal shot the rest of his scenes in the film. Ranbir Kapoor thanked the actor in a video recently as well. "It was very generous of him to take up this challenge because two different actors playing the same character is extremely rare in the film world. Thanks to Paresh ji, we could complete papa's last film and bring it to you all. It will always be my one of the most fondest memories of my father. Up on screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans,” he had said. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rishi Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Singh Neetu Kapoor Sharmaji Namkeen Paresh Rawal OTT Platforms Bollywood Rishi Kapoor Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor Paresh Rawal Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT