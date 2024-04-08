Ranbir Kapoor Mighty Pissed At Paparazzi For Running Behind His New Rs 8 Crore Bentley

Ranbir Kapoor has been on an all time career high. Last year had been exceptional for him. Both ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and ‘Animal’ went on to do massively good at the box-office and stamped Ranbir Kapoor once again at the top of the Best Actor charts. Riding on the popularity, he went ahead and gifted himself a Bentley, which costed something to the tune of Rs 8 Crore. With a new car, you’re always extra cautious, and that’s what happened recently.
Ranbir Kapoor was caught by the paparazzi in the night when he was not driving but was seated in the front with the driver. Looking at Ranbir Kapoor the paparazzi invariably started chasing him to get a glimpse of him and click some pictures and grab some videos of him. In the pursuit, they came so close to his car that it left Ranbir Kapoor agitated.
Check out the video right here:
Now, doesn’t he look pissed at the paparazzi for almost having had scratched his brand new Rs 8-Crore Bentley? Well, did however maintained his calm and didn’t show his anger on his face or shouted at the photogs.
On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is prepping up for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan’. The film has already gone on the floors and few pics and videos from the shoot had already been leaked which had Lara Dutt and Arun Govil taking some shots. Ranbir Kapoor is yet to start his shoot for the film.
On the personal front, he has been looking after his daughter Raha and has been taking care of the construction of his bungalow. Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, him and others from the family have been seen quite often at the sight of the bungalow which has been in construction for quite a long time now.