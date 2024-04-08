Ranbir Kapoor Mighty Pissed At Paparazzi For Running Behind His New Rs 8 Crore Bentley

Ranbir Kapoor has been on an all time career high. Last year had been exceptional for him. Both ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and ‘Animal’ went on to do massively good at the box-office and stamped Ranbir Kapoor once again at the top of the Best Actor charts. Riding on the popularity, he went ahead and gifted himself a Bentley, which costed something to the tune of Rs 8 Crore. With a new car, you’re always extra cautious, and that’s what happened recently.