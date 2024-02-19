Tamil actor Vaibhav is back on the screens again. The trailer of his upcoming movie was unveiled recently. Titled ‘Ranam Aram Thavarel’, the trailer has got people talking. The trailer is much more than your average crime thriller film.
The 2:17 minute long trailer of ‘Ranam Aram Thavarel’ opens with a shot of a policeman trying to identify the corpse of a woman that they found in a lake. As the police are unable to take the investigation any further, they seek help from Siva. Siva is a facial reconstruction artist. He reconstructs the face of the corpse. As the trailer progresses, Siva finds himself embroiled in the case. He takes it upon himself to solve the case which is nearing a dead end.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Ranam Aram Thavarel’ here.
Reacting to the trailer, one fan wrote, “Wow what's a film Vaibhav Anna 25th film waiting to see.” A second fan said, “Happy to see Vaibhav in this storyline... Seems to be excellent making.. congrats team.” A third fan commented, “Hope to see a big career hit for Vaibhav bro congrats.”
The trailer of ‘Ranam Aram Thavarel’ looks much more than a classic crime thriller. Initially, as Siva gets his hands dirty in the case, I thought the movie would pan out like every other crime thriller. But when the new angles were revealed, I ended up sitting straight up in my hair. There are a few flaws here and there which raise important questions. One of them is how incompetent the police are that they have to rely on a facial reconstruction artist to solve the case. But keeping this question aside and leaving room for creative freedom, the trailer has made the film look promising.
Directed by Sherief, the film also stars Nandita Swetha, Tanya Hope, Saraswathi Menon, and Suresh Chakravarthy in pivotal roles. The film has been produced by Madhu Nagarajan under the Mithun Mithra Productions banner. Arrol Corelli has composed the music for the film. It is set to release in theatres on February 23.