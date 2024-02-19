The trailer of ‘Ranam Aram Thavarel’ looks much more than a classic crime thriller. Initially, as Siva gets his hands dirty in the case, I thought the movie would pan out like every other crime thriller. But when the new angles were revealed, I ended up sitting straight up in my hair. There are a few flaws here and there which raise important questions. One of them is how incompetent the police are that they have to rely on a facial reconstruction artist to solve the case. But keeping this question aside and leaving room for creative freedom, the trailer has made the film look promising.