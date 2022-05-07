Sunday, May 08, 2022
Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Virata Parvam' Gets A Release Date

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are seen running in the woods while holding hands in the release date announcement poster.

Actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi Instagram

Updated: 07 May 2022 11:34 pm

'Virata Parvam,' starring actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, will be released in theatres globally on July 1. Due to the pandemic, the much-anticipated film was postponed several times. 

In the teaser, while Daggubati appears aggressive with a rifle in his hand, Sai Pallavi appears terrified. Both the actors are seen running in the woods while holding hands in the release date announcement poster. The teaser and first song for the film received a phenomenal response, and audiences and fans can't wait to see the film on the big screen. The team will commence promotions soon.

Have a look at the recently released poster here:

Daggubati portrays Comrade Ravanna, also known as his pen name Aranya in the film, which is inspired by true events from the 1990s. Sai will be seen as his admirer named Vennela. 'Virata Parvam' will portray a love story set against the backdrop of conflict.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdowns, 'Virata Parvam' experienced multiple unexpected delays. The film was originally scheduled to be released on April 30 of last year, but it was postponed to a later date.

“Due to the second wave of Covid-19 and the alarming rise in cases, Team Virata Parvam has decided to postpone the movie release from 30th April,” the team had announced last year.

D Suresh Babu is presenting the film, which is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. The cinematographers are Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani, while the music is by Suresh Bobbili.

Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand also play important roles in 'Virata Parvam.'

Art & Entertainment Rana Daggubati Sai Pallavi Film Industry Indian Film Industry Actor/Actress Film Actor Telugu Film Telugu Movies India
