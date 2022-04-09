Saturday, Apr 09, 2022
Ram Charan To Play Double Role In Shankar Shanmugham's Next Directorial

Actor Ram Charan will be seen in a double role in his next film which will be directed by famous filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham. The working title of the film is 'RC15'.

Ram Charan Instagram/ @alwaysramcharan

Updated: 09 Apr 2022 4:24 pm

Actor Ram Charan who was recently seen in ‘RRR’ will collaborate with popular director Shankar Shanmugham for his next. As per reports, Ram Charan will be seen in a double role in the film. 

According to greatandhra.com, ‘RRR’ is amidst its peak point with a lot of speculation but the actor is all set to join the sets of Shankar’s movie soon. 

The producers have already finalised the schedule for the shoot in Amritsar which will cover an important film sequence featuring Ram Charan. The actor will be seen playing two roles, one of an officer and the other of a student. 

The upcoming political drama is referred to currently by its working title ‘RC15’. The story is by Karthik Subbaraj and is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. 

The music will be by S Thaman and actress Kiara Advani will play the leading lady opposite Ram Charan.

