Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vikram: Ram Charan Launches The Telugu Theatrical Trailer Of Kamal Haasan’s Film

Indian actor Kamal Haasan’s action thriller Vikram under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj is due for release on June 3. The film’s Telugu theatrical trailer will be dropped today at 5 PM.

Vikram: Ram Charan Launches The Telugu Theatrical Trailer Of Kamal Haasan’s Film
Kamal Haasan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 5:26 pm

The sleek action movie ‘Vikram’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, will be released on June 3. While the film's Tamil and Hindi trailer were released earlier, the Telugu trailer was released on Friday (May 20) by actor Ram Charan. 

The film is produced by Indian actor Kamal Haasan and Indian film Producer R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner and will be released in Telugu states by Nithiin's Sreshth Movies. 

Sreshth Movies is preparing big marketing. The much-anticipated trailer will be unveiled by Indian actor Ram Charan. The movie's trailer has already been released in Tamil and Hindi, and the response has been phenomenal.

Related stories

Vikram: Fans Can't Wait for Kamal Haasan's Action-Packed Film After Trailer's Release

Suriya To Make Cameo In Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram: First Lyrical Song 'Pathala Pathala' Released

Indian music composer and singer, Anirudh Ravichander composed the soundtrack for the film, which is shot by Indian cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and edited by film editor Philomin Raj. 

The film has a great cast, with actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi playing key parts and Indian actor Suriya making a cameo appearance. The supporting cast includes actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayanan.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ram Charan Telugu Theatrical Telugu Theatrical Trailer Trailer Kamal Haasan Vikram June 3rd Kalidas Jayaram Narain Arjun Das Kamal Haasan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Bharatsthali’s Sambalpuri Saree Collection Displays The Essence Of Indian Womanhood

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat