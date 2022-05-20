The sleek action movie ‘Vikram’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Kamal Haasan, will be released on June 3. While the film's Tamil and Hindi trailer were released earlier, the Telugu trailer was released on Friday (May 20) by actor Ram Charan.

The film is produced by Indian actor Kamal Haasan and Indian film Producer R Mahendran under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner and will be released in Telugu states by Nithiin's Sreshth Movies.

Sreshth Movies is preparing big marketing. The much-anticipated trailer will be unveiled by Indian actor Ram Charan. The movie's trailer has already been released in Tamil and Hindi, and the response has been phenomenal.

Indian music composer and singer, Anirudh Ravichander composed the soundtrack for the film, which is shot by Indian cinematographer Girish Gangadharan and edited by film editor Philomin Raj.

The film has a great cast, with actors Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi playing key parts and Indian actor Suriya making a cameo appearance. The supporting cast includes actors Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayanan.