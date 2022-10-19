Ram Charan Becomes Fastest Celebrity To Reach 9 Million Instagram Followers, Surpasses Prabhas

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has become the fastest celebrity to achieve 9 million followers on Instagram and with this, the 'RRR' famed actor surpassed the record of 'Pan India star Prabhas and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Both Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have 8.9 Million followers on Instagram.

Ram Charan made his debut on Instagram in July 2019 and dedicated his maiden Instagram post to his mother. He had shared an adorable picture collage on his Instagram profile. One of the pictures was a throwback pic of himself along with his mother from his childhood days.

Coming to movies, Mega Power Star Ram Charan collaborated with the creative and talented filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam of I and 2.0 fame for a political and action drama which is tentatively titled RC15. Produced by Dil Raju, the biggie has Kabir Singh and Vinya Vidheya Rama fame Kiara Advani as the lead actress. The yet-to-be-titled film will hit screens in 2023.

Talking about 'RRR', the magnum opus helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli, emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The multi-starrer, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, earned immense love from the audiences with its exceptional making and performances.

The film has now earned international recognition, by joining the Oscar nomination race. The SS Rajamouli directorial is also receiving excellent reviews from international audiences. Recently, Ram Charan was spotted at the airport, as he headed to Japan for the promotions of RRR. He was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni, and their pet dog Rhyme.