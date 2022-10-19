Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Ram Charan Becomes Fastest Celebrity To Reach 9 Million Instagram Followers, Surpasses Prabhas

Ram Charan made his debut on Instagram in July 2019 and dedicated his maiden Instagram post to his mother

Ram Charan
Ram Charan ZEE5

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 7:26 am

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has become the fastest celebrity to achieve 9 million followers on Instagram and with this, the 'RRR' famed actor surpassed the record of 'Pan India star Prabhas and  Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. Both Prabhas and Mahesh Babu have 8.9 Million followers on Instagram.

Ram Charan made his debut on Instagram in July 2019 and dedicated his maiden Instagram post to his mother. He had shared an adorable picture collage on his Instagram profile. One of the pictures was a throwback pic of himself along with his mother from his childhood days.

Coming to movies,  Mega Power Star Ram Charan collaborated with the creative and talented filmmaker Shankar Shanmugam of I and 2.0 fame for a political and action drama which is tentatively titled RC15. Produced by Dil Raju, the biggie has Kabir Singh and Vinya Vidheya Rama fame  Kiara Advani as the lead actress.  The yet-to-be-titled film will hit screens in 2023.

Talking about 'RRR', the magnum opus helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli, emerged as one of the all-time highest-grossing films in the Indian film industry. The multi-starrer, which featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, earned immense love from the audiences with its exceptional making and performances.

The film has now earned international recognition, by joining the Oscar nomination race. The SS Rajamouli directorial is also receiving excellent reviews from international audiences. Recently, Ram Charan was spotted at the airport, as he headed to Japan for the promotions of RRR. He was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni, and their pet dog Rhyme. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ram Charan RRR SS Rajamouli Oscars Instagram Indian Cinema Bollywood Bollywood Actor Entertainment Ram Charan Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore

Ambuja Cements Allots 47.74 Crore Warrants To Adani Family Firm; Raises Rs  5,000 Crore