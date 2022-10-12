Rakul Preet Singh Celebrates Her Birthday In London; Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar Join In

Rakul Preet Singh, one of Bollywood's prettiest beauties, turned a year older on October 10. She celebrated her special day in London and looked stunning in a black and white dress as she cut her birthday cakes.

She took to her social media and shared video and photos from her birthday celebrations. Rakul is seen cutting a big chocolate cake layered with lots of strawberry, and captioned it as, “What’s a bday without mouthful of cake.” Check it out:

Interestingly, Rakul’s 32nd birthday in London was all things nice as she was surrounded by friends and loved ones. Her boyfriend, filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani, was present for the bash, apart from Rakul’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ co-stars Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor and Dino Morea. Also seen was Orhan Awatramani.

Arjun, who is also shooting in London for the film, brought his girlfriend Malaika Arora as his plus-one. The actor shared a group picture on her social media and wrote, “Happy faces on a happy day. Happy birthday @rakulpreet I’m hoping you enjoyed the day.”

Rakul Preet Singh's industry friends including actress Sargun Mehta, TV couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta, actor-director Rahul Ravindran, among others wished her a happy birthday in the comments section.

Boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani too wished Rakul on social media and called her the “best partner in this world.”

On the occasion of her birthday, her fans took to their social media to wish her with the hashtag, 'Athiloka Sundari', which was the title of her song from her 2016 release, ‘Sarrainodu’ with Allu Arjun.

Rakul, with her charming screen presence, has already had three releases this year, including ‘Attack’, ‘Runway 34’, and ‘Cuttputlli’. She will next be seen in ‘Doctor G’, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah. Following this, she also has ‘Thank God’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn, and Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’.