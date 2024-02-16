Rakul Preet-Jackky Bhagnani's Pre-Wedding Festivities Kickstart In Mumbai With Dhol Night

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are all set to tie the knot on February 21 in Goa. Their pre-wedding festivities kickstarted on Thursday with a dhol night, as per a report in India Today. The venue was decorated with vibrant colours and lights and the dhol beats set the tone of the wedding. Rakul was spotted wearing a black traditional lehenga that she paired with a diamond neckpiece. The actress was seen arriving at her beau Jackky’s home with her father and her brother. They were captured by the paps as they arrived in a car. Rakul and Jackky invited their closest friends and family to the dhol night.
Recently, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had their bachelorette in Thailand with family and friends. They had a gala time with them.
Talking about their destination wedding in Goa, reportedly, it will be a two-day celebration with only their loved ones and family will be in attendance. A source told Hindustan Times that the wedding will be eco-friendly. “The couple and their family have sent no physical invites. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point. These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple’s wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It’s a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day,'' said the source.
A source also told the portal that Jackky and Rakul are keeping it very intimate in terms of the functions, but they want to look best on the best day of their lives. ''The elegance of a Sabyasachi creation, the timeless designs of Manish Malhotra, or a magnificent Tarun Tahiliani ensemble – they are finalising one.'' added the source.
Rakul and Jackky made their relationship Instagram official in October 2021.