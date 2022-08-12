Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Saif Ali Khan's Sons Taimur, Jeh Twin In Pink; Kareena Celebrates With The Kapoor Family

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with their sons, celebrated the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in full swing.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 2:47 pm

On Thursday, August 11, the entire nation celebrated Raksha Bandhan and our Bollywood celebs were not far behind. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, celebrated the festival by getting a rakhi tied by their cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu-- daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu. 

Soha shared pictures of herself with her brother Saif too, as they celebrated the festival together, apart from posting glimpses of how their children marked the occasion. She captioned it, "Happy Rakshabandhan boys and girls." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Both Taimur and Jeh twinned in pink kurtas for the festival, while Inaaya looked pretty in a traditional attire. Fans showered love on the pictures and called them 'too cute.'

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the festival with the Kapoor family including her cousins Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain. They all gathered at her father Randhir Kapoor's house. Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, shared a group picture on Instagram that featured her, Kareena, Armaan, and Aadar. Other family members like Babita Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor’s wife Neila Devi were also spotted.

Check out the photo:

Kapoor family rakhi celebrations
Kapoor family rakhi celebrations Instagram

It was certainly a grand affair at the Kapoor and Pataudi households.

