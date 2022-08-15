Raju Srivastava's Nephew Shares Health Update, Urges Fans To Not Believe Rumours

There has been a minor improvement in comedian Raju Srivastava's health. His nephew, Kushal Srivastava, revealed on Saturday that the comedian, who is on ventilator in ICU in AIIMS, New Delhi, is "getting better".



Raju had suffered a cardiac arrest while at a gym. There were claims that he overexerted himself at the gym but now Kushal has denied such claims.



Sharing an update about his health, Raju's nephew Kushal told ETimes: "Raju Ji's condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju Ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back."



He requested the comedian's fans to not disturb the family and has asked their well-wisher to refrain from sending messages to the family.



He also asked everyone to stop spreading rumours about Srivastava's condition. He said: "There are also rumours that he exercised a bit too much on the day when he suffered a heart attack which is baseless. He would always run on the treadmill, he never indulged in lifting heavy weights. He was doing his daily exercise."



Raju has been a part of the entertainment industry since late 1980s. He received national recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

