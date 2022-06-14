Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Rajkummar Rao Presents An Intense Avatar In The First Glimpse Of 'HIT: The First Case'

The first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao as Vikram from his upcoming film 'HIT: The First Case' was unveiled on Tuesday. Earlier, the motion poster from the film was dropped.

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the web series Guns & Gulaabs Credit: Instagram\RajkummarRao

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 9:46 pm

The first glimpse of actor Rajkummar Rao as Vikram from his upcoming film 'HIT: The First Case' was unveiled on Tuesday (June 14). The short video shows Rao's character struggling with the affect of a traumatic experience while he tries to solve the case of a missing girl.

he film is a Hindi adaptation of the Telugu thriller film of the same name directed and written by Sailesh Kolanu, who is helming the Hindi version too.


The first look of the film was released a few days back, which was received well by the audience.

The film followed the story of a cop suffering from PTSD as he investigates the murder of a missing girl. The original Telugu film was produced by actor Nani and starred actor Vishwak Sen in the leading role. The Telugu film is already on the sequel of the franchise, which will release in July and stars actor Adivi Sesh in the lead part.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Dil Raju Productions, 'HIT: The First Case' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore. The film, which also stars Sanya Malhotra, is set to release in cinemas on July 15.

