Rajat Rawail Hospitalised After A Varicose Vein Brust

Actor Rajat Rawail was hospitalised after a varicose vein in his right leg burst. The actor suffered from excessive blood loss after that and was hospitalised in Mumbai over the weekend, according to the Times of India.

For those unaware, varicose veins is a condition wherein the blood vessels take impure blood from the legs to the heart. It then increases pressure in the veins of the lower body.

As per India Today, the actor has reported that the bleeding has stopped and the wound is healing now. Rawail last appeared in Varun Dhawan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’.

In a statement to ETimes, he said, "As of now, the bleeding has stopped from the raptured vein in my leg. My wound is healing. I have been advised total bed rest with no visitors. I will be seeing senior vascular surgeon Dr Pankaj Patel tomorrow at Leelavati hospital, Bandra, for a second opinion on my surgery and thereafter shall proceed accordingly.”

He concluded by saying, "Thank you for all the concern and please keep me in your prayers.” Reports suggest that Rawail will be likely discharged on April 19.

On the professional side, Rawait started getting fame from his character of Tsunami Singh in ‘Bodyguard’. He has also acted in ‘Gali Gali Chor Hain’, ‘Policegiri’, ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Desi Magic’ and has also produced a few films. Those include ‘Ready’, ‘No Problem’ and ‘Run’. He also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 7’ in 2013.