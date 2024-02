In the Instagram Stories, Rahul shared a small video, in which he can be seen saying, "Everybody who is now saying oh my God Poonam Pandey has such bad publicity, so cheap... guys you are so stupid.. that's what they want.. this is the plan of the campaign."

"They want people to get shocked and react so ignore it.. I have known Poonam, met her one or two times, she is a nice girl, I don't know who suggested her this firstly, secondly, I know her PR very well, she is very close to me, so I won't say anything bad about her....So please stop it now. This is a part of the campaign, have some sense," added Rahul in the video.