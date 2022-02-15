Rahul Vaidya Jokes That He Wants A Baby ‘Tomorrow’, Disha Parmar Says 'We Should Wait'

Last year, popular television couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married. Since then, their followers have been wondering when they will have a family. They're in luck since Vaidya appears to have a solution. In a recent interview, he joked that he and his wife Parmar are expecting a kid 'tomorrow.'

According to a report by News18, while talking to Bollywood Bubble, Vaidya said, “I toh want it tomorrow, trust me, bro. Main toh pehle din se bol raha hoon (I have been vocal about it since day one) and I have been working hard also."

Meanwhile, Parmar had the most adorable reaction to it. She said, “Listen, it has just been seven-eight months, we should wait."

Vaidya later clarified that the decision is totally up to Parmar. “Whenever she is okay and ready. I think it’s a big challenge for a woman because her life completely changes, right? So I would want to give her complete freedom and the right to choose when she wants it," he added.

Meanwhile, Parmar and Vaidya starred in Valentine's Day advertisement together. Vaidya captioned the video on Instagram: “My valentine’s day plans are to be in full of style with @dishaparmar."

During 'Bigg Boss 14,' Vaidya and Parmar fell in love and the former proposed to the latter on national television. Last year, on July 16, the pair got married.

Vaidya's first reality show was 'Indian Idol,' after which he performed at events and concerts throughout the world but was cut off from the television audience. The musician, who has recently been on two reality series, remarked that being a part of 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' brought him back into every home.

Parmar, on the other hand, can be seen in the show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' where she stars opposite Nakkul Mehta.