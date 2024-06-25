Art & Entertainment

Raashii Khanna Would Love To Work With Prabhas Because 'He's Doing Great Work’

Actress Raashii Khanna, who has completed a decade in the acting industry, has shared her Tollywood wishlist, expressing her desire to work with stars such as Prabhas and Mahesh Babu.

Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Raashii Khanna, who has completed a decade in the acting industry, has shared her Tollywood wishlist, expressing her desire to work with stars such as Prabhas and Mahesh Babu.

Talking about the actors she wants to collaborate with, Raashii said: "I really want to work with Mahesh Babu. I've said this a lot of times. I think we'd look great on screen." The actress said that she'd love to work with Prabhas. "He's doing great work. I loved the 'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer."

"Looking forward to it," she added. Raashii made her acting debut in 2014 with the Telugu film 'Oohalu Gusagusalade', which she claimed was her first brush with fandom. Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, the romantic drama also stars Naga Shaurya and is adapted from the French play 'Cyrano de Bergerac' by Edmond Rostand. Currently, Raashii, who is affectionately called the Tamil “golden girl” by her fans, has a big lineup of films, including 'The Sabarmati Report' and 'Talakhon Mein Ek'.

She also has a Telugu film, 'Telusu Kada', in the pipeline. Talking about 'The Sabarmati Report', Raashii will be seen starring opposite actor Vikrant Massey for the first time. The drama thriller is inspired by true events that took place on the Sabarmati Express in 2002.

The film is slated for release on August 2. She was last seen in the comedy horror film 'Aranmanai 4' with actress Tamannaah Bhatia, directed by Sundar C. The film also stars Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Delhi Ganesh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  2. In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
  3. Former J-K Bar Association President Arrested In Advocate Murder Case
  4. In Photos: Students Hold Protests Against NEET Scam
  5. UP: Two Brothers Die By Suicide After Being 'Harassed' By Hathras Police; Probe Underway
Entertainment News
  1. Zayn Ibad Khan Had A 'High Calorie Meal' Once A Week For His 'Gunaah' Character
  2. Raashii Khanna Would Love To Work With Prabhas Because 'He's Doing Great Work’
  3. Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles
  4. Paps, Privacy, Actors And Inappropriate Angles
  5. 'Truly Blessed To Have Each Other': Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Share Romantic Pics From Their Wedding Reception
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Frank Duckworth: DLS Method's Co-Inventor Passes Away Aged 84
  3. Copa America 2024: Skipper James Rodriguez Wants More From Colombia After Opening Win
  4. Real Madrid Captain Nacho To Leave Boyhood Club
  5. England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
World News
  1. Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Shot
  2. Malaysia And Thailand Looking To Join BRICS | Here's Why
  3. Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Googles 'Can Foreigner Be Charged With Murder In The UK?' Before Committing Crime
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Calls Her India Visit 'Pivotal' For Bilateral Ties
  5. Amidst Criticism, Pak Govt Says New Counter-Terror Operation Would Not Be Kinetic Large-Scale Military campaign
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs