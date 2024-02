Filmmaker Subhash Ghai's 1986 blockbuster 'Karma' is set to re-release in select PVR INOX cinemas across the country from Friday.

The action thriller featured an ensemble cast including Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Sridevi, Poonam Dhillon, Satyanarayana Kaikala and Anupam Kher, among others.