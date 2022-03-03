Priyanka Chopra's Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner To Be A Mom Again; Baby Bump Pic Goes Viral

Actress Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, the 26-year-old actress Sophie Turner, is expecting another child with her husband Joe Jonas. The couple already has a 1-year-old daughter named Willa. The pregnancy news went viral after Turner was pictured cradling her tummy while wearing a crop top out in Los Angeles.

As seen in the photo below she has not been hiding her pregnancy. But the couple has not confirmed the news yet. Even they didn’t confirm the news of their first pregnancy until their daughter was born.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Instagram

They confirmed Willa’s birth in a statement to HollywoodLife, reading, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” The 'Game Of Thrones’ actress wore such clothes that were easy to hide her bump.

The couple's 17-month-old daughter is growing up day by day. Recently they were spotted out in Los Angeles. The 'Cake By The Ocean' singer held Willa on his back in a backpack and she enjoyed a day with her parents.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 and had a second more lavish wedding that summer.

Interestingly, Chopra also recently became a mother via surrogacy. The actress and her husband Nick Jonas had asked the media and their well-wishers for some privacy during this time.