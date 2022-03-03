Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner To Be A Mom Again; Baby Bump Pic Goes Viral

Actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas married secretly in May 2019. Daughter Willa was born in 2020 and now they are expecting a second child.

Priyanka Chopra's Sister-In-Law Sophie Turner To Be A Mom Again; Baby Bump Pic Goes Viral
Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 5:22 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, the 26-year-old actress Sophie Turner, is expecting another child with her husband Joe Jonas. The couple already has a 1-year-old daughter named Willa. The pregnancy news went viral after Turner was pictured cradling her tummy while wearing a crop top out in Los Angeles.

As seen in the photo below she has not been hiding her pregnancy. But the couple has not confirmed the news yet. Even they didn’t confirm the news of their first pregnancy until their daughter was born.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Instagram

Related stories

Madhu Chopra Reveals Why Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Are Yet Undecided On Their Baby Name

Upcoming Film 'Strangers' To Cast Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Get Hitched In Surprise Las Vegas Wedding

They confirmed Willa’s birth in a statement to HollywoodLife, reading, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” The 'Game Of Thrones’ actress wore such clothes that were easy to hide her bump.

The couple's 17-month-old daughter is growing up day by day. Recently they were spotted out in Los Angeles. The 'Cake By The Ocean' singer held Willa on his back in a backpack and she enjoyed a day with her parents.

The couple tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony in May 2019 and had a second more lavish wedding that summer.

Interestingly, Chopra also recently became a mother via surrogacy. The actress and her husband Nick Jonas had asked the media and their well-wishers for some privacy during this time.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Hollywood Actor/Actress Singer Celebrity Wedding Celebrity Parents Celebrity Baby Pregnancy Pregnancy Rumours Sophie Turner Joe Jonas Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Los Angeles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages