Priyanka Chopra Returns To 'Citadel' Sets After Welcoming Her Daughter Home

Actress Priyanka Chopra has returned to the sets after she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas home after spending over 100 days in the NICU after birth. Chopra took to her Instagram to share the glimpses of sets of her upcoming drama ‘Citadel’.

In the photo, Chopra is seen in a beautiful red coloured outfit with her dyed hair falling on her left shoulder. She is seen standing besides her name card. The actress will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the science fiction drama series, as per geo.tv. It will also feature Stanley Tucci, Caoilinn Springtail and Olegar Fedoro in major roles.

Chopra dropped a first snap with her baby girl after she came home on the Mother’s Day. She then wrote a long caption and thanked the hospital and doctors for their help as well. She then mentioned that a new chapter of their life will begin with their daughter.

Chopra also has Farhan Akthar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with actors Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt which is aiming for 2023 release.