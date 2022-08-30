Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Perception Of Failure In Her 40s: It Still Hurts, But I Get Up Stronger Than In My 20s

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is certainly one of the most loved celebs in the country and after carving a niche for herself in Bollywood, she’s at the top of her game in Hollywood as well. After making her debut with American TV show ‘Quantico’, where she played the role of Alex Parrish, Priyanka went on to star in several projects including ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic’.

Now in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on her decade long journey in Hollywood and said she still feels that she is a new-kid-on-the-block. “As an actor, I am still new (in Hollywood). After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kind of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for, where I have trust with the partners that I am working with,” she said.

The National Award winning actor also talked about her changed perception towards failure over the years, and how she has “had multiple things that haven’t worked out” in her life. “I am not someone who rests on my failures,” she quipped.

Terming herself to be stronger than ever, Priyanka asserted, “I am 40 now, I think about it, my approach to failure, it still hurts, it still stings, I still cry with my family and I really feel very shitty but you know I get up faster, I get up stronger than I would have in my 20s and I think that is now because I’ve built a career where I feel a lot more comfortable about the woman that I have become.”

On the work front, she will next be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’ with Richard Madden, and romantic comedy ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ with Sam Heughan. In Bollywood, she has Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, she and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.