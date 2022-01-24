Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Priyanka Chopra Jonas To Opt Out Of 'Jee Le Zaraa' For Motherhood?

All of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Indian fans are overjoyed at the news that she and Nick Jonas have become proud parents. The makers of Priyanka's next proposed project, 'Jee Le Zaraa', are concerned. It's been rumoured that Priyanka has given producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani the option of replacing her with another actress.

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 10:46 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood actress who now also works in Hollywood projects, was set to star alongside actresses Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the upcoming 'Jee Le Zaraa', a road trip cum holiday film in the same vein as 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaraa'.

"However, now that she is a mother, Priyanka wants to devote her time and energy to the baby, at least for the time being," a source close to the couple said, as per a report by Outlook.

'Jee Le Zaraa's producers have the option of replacing Chopra with another actress, which they are reportedly considering.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The actress was last seen in the actor Keanu Reeves starrer 'Matrix Ressurection'.

Just a couple of nights back Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas announced that they had become parents through surrogacy. The surrogate and the baby girl are reportedly being monitored in a hospital due to the premature birth. Jonas and Chopra appear to be waiting for the baby to be healthy enough to be taken to a hospital in Los Angeles. According to reports, Chopra had planned her work schedule around the April delivery date, which will now have to be rescheduled.

