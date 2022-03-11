Prateik Babbar Reacts To Richa Chadha's Tribute to Late Actress Smita Patil

Actress Richa Chadha shared her special photoshoot as she paid a tribute to late actress Smita Patil. Patil died at the age of 31. She won two National Film Awards in just a decade of her film career. Chadha dressed up as a late actress and posed for the cover of a magazine’s Women’s Day special edition.

Sharing the cover, Chadha wrote on Instagram, “Dukh se agar pehchan na ho toh, kaisa sukh aur kaisi khushiyan. Toofano se ladke hi toh, lagte hain sahil itne pyaare (What is happiness without sorrow. The shore feels nice only after you've battled a storm). Homage to the inimitable Smita Patil. Zee Zest (@zeezest) March Digital Cover - International Women's Day Special."

Actor Prateik Babbar, son of Patil, dropped a heart icon in reaction to her look. A fan also reacted, “Wow..u remind me of Smita Patil.” Another commented, “Brilliant tribute and great to see a phenomenal actor like Smita Patil remembered. The poster shows you have done justice to portray her, I am sure it wasn’t to enact Smita Patil.”

Chadha also paid tributes to the actress Meena Kumari and Zeenat Aman as part of the photoshoot. Her last theatrical release was ‘Madam Chief Minister’. She recently appeared in the web series, ‘The Great Indian Murder’. She will now be seen in ‘Fukrey 3’ and ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui’. Hai.