Prateik Babbar: OTT Has Absolutely Revived My Career

Prateik Babbar began his career with ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ and he became an instant hit. However, after a few films, he vanished. He has openly said in interviews that he went down the wrong path after a bad breakup, and finally, after a lot of effort on his part, he was able to finally get his life back to track.

Ever since he has been able to do that, he has once again started spreading out his wings, and he is coming up with some of the most amazing content. A huge chunk of those is getting released on OTT, and Prateik Babbar is garnering a lot of praise for those. From web series to web films, he is present in almost every second release.

Talking about how OTT has brought his career back together, he says, “Absolutely, it has revived my career. I might not have had a theatrical release, but the OTT world has kept the meter ticking, kept me busy and helped me pay my bills. Change is inevitable, and revolution is inevitable. Post-pandemic, we have come out of the tunnel being positive and respecting each other’s lives. We have more respect and love in our hearts. Just like we are changing and growing, so is the OTT space. We have so much good content. We are seeing fiercely talented women leading shows and films and taking charge. It’s a good time to be alive and a good time to be an actor in the movie business. Having said that, I cannot wait for what’s in store for the future.”

Prateik Babbar will next be seen in this week’s release on Zee5, ‘India Lockdown’.