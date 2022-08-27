Prakash Raj Is ‘Honoured’ To Be Called ‘Male Version of Swara Bhasker’

Actor-politician Prakash Raj was recently the target of trolls after he supported Shah Rukh Khan and his family. A Twitter user called him the “male version of Swara Bhasker”. The comparison was made because Swara too unabashedly shares her opinions on social media. The 'Singham' actor replied to a Twitter user saying it is an “honour” to be compared to Swara.

Prakash had written on Twitter, “I am HONOURED to be called as the male version of @ReallySwara… 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 who’s version are you #justasking.” Responding to the tweet, Swara wrote, “Sir sir sir!!!🙏🏽🙏🏽🤗🤗🥰🥰 You are you .. best version ever!

I am HONOURED to be called as the male version of @ReallySwara … 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 who’s version are you #justasking https://t.co/kcMx1y6dg6 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 25, 2022

Earlier, Prakash Raj had re-shared a tweet that questioned the ‘harassment’ of SRK’s family. The tweet read, “How could they put him (Shah Rukh) and his family go through such harassment and trauma when he has been for decades giving the country love and joy!” As the actor shared the tweet, one of the users tried to take a dig at him by saying, “prakacha has tweeted, whether it is visible to you or not that tweet is not worth of a cent also, he is the male version of @ReallySwara.”

On the work front, Swara Bhasker will be next seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which also stars Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.