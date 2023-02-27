Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Project K’ Producer Reveals Film Details: It’s About Modern-Day Avatar Of Vishnu

In January this year, on the occasion of Deepika Padukone's birthday, the makers of 'Project K' amped up the excitement levels and unveiled her first look from the film. The poster offered a glimpse of Deepika silhouetted by the setting sun, with the tagline: 'A Hope In the Dark'. Earlier, the makers unveiled pithy posters of Prabhas' and Amitabh Bachchan's characters.

Now as fans are trying to string together fascinating theories about Project K's setting and plot, producer Ashwini Dutt has revealed that the film is now almost 70% complete. “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70% of the shoot so far,” Indian Express quoted him as saying.

“The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned,” the producer further said, adding that international stunt coordinators for the film’s big scale action sequences have been roped in.

‘Project K’ is Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. The film is simultaneously being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and marks Deepika’s debut in the Telugu film industry.

The makers recently announced the release date of the film being January 12, 2024.