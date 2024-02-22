Poonam Pandey Jokes With Paps At Temple: 'Maine Daraya Bilkul Bhi Nahi Tha'

Days after faking her 'death' from cervical cancer and hitting national headlines, controversial actress-model Poonam Pandey on Thursday was spotted at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Andheri, Mumbai.

The visuals show Poonam wearing an ethnic yellow kurta, matching palazzos, and a pink dupatta. She kept her tresses open and opted for a no-makeup look. She was holding a 'puja thali' in her hands.