Poonam Pandey Jokes With Paps At Temple: 'Maine Daraya Bilkul Bhi Nahi Tha'

Days after faking her 'death' from cervical cancer and hitting national headlines, controversial actress-model Poonam Pandey on Thursday was spotted at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Andheri, Mumbai.

IANS
February 22, 2024

Poonam Pandey Photo: Instagram
The visuals show Poonam wearing an ethnic yellow kurta, matching palazzos, and a pink dupatta. She kept her tresses open and opted for a no-makeup look. She was holding a 'puja thali' in her hands.

A photographer asked Poonam: "Aap kaisi hain (How are you)?", to which she replied laughing, "Ek dum first class (I am all good, first class)!"

The pap then jokingly said, "Aapne daraa diya (you had scared us)."

Pandey laughed and replied: "Aap darr gaye the, maine daraya bilkul bhi nahi tha (You got scared, but I did not try to scare you)."

"Main darshan karke aayi (I am now going in for darshan)," she concluded and walked into the temple. The video then shows her praying inside the temple and bowing down to seek the blessings of the Almighty.

Stung by the widespread criticism of her 'death stunt', Pandey had defended herself, saying her effort ensured that the words 'Cervical Cancer' appeared in 500 news headlines on the same day.

