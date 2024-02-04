Pooja Sawant Calls Song 'Rom Rom' A 'Reunion' With Vidyut Jammwal

Actress Pooja Sawant has called the track ‘Rom rom’, a ‘reunion’ with action star Vidyut Jammwal, with whom she has worked with in the film ‘Junglee’.

Pooja took to her Instagram, where she shared a candid picture of herself posing with Vidyut. It seems the photograph is from the dance rehearsals for the song ‘Rom rom’ by MC Square.

She captioned it: “Have you watched the reunion of this duo? Watch our song Rom Rom - from the movie ‘ Crackk’ Releasing on 23rd Feb.”

She then wished her friend for the release of the film on February 23.

Pooja wrote: “All the best Jamwaal.”