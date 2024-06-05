Pooja Hegde Carries Trash Bag In Her Car: 'Don't Throw Rubbish On Roads, Beaches'

Pooja, who recently participated in a beach clean-up initiative at Mumbai's Juhu beach, shared: "In life, if we can take some small steps then we can see good change in society. What I usually do is I always carry a trash bag in my car whenever I travel and I don't throw things on roads, beaches etc. So, I think if we follow these small little things we can make a big change." The diva, who was last seen in the movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' said: "We just need to encourage the culture of not throwing things here or there. I think we need to make these conscious decisions, and we need to take planet Earth as our home. We should do what we do at home."