Popular actor Saranya Ponvannan is known for her roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and even Kannada films. She is one of the most well-known faces in the South film industry. However, the actor has now found herself in a soup. Recently, a police complaint has been filed against the actor by her neighbour.
As reported by Indiaglitz Tamil, Saranya Ponvannan has been embroiled in a controversy. The actor, who is currently living with her family at Virugambakkam in Chennai, has got a police complaint lodged against her name by her neighbour. The report reveals that the actor got into a fight with her neighbour over the parking spot.
The report added that the actor also threatened to kill her neighbour, Sridevi, as things started getting heated up between them over the parking space. Following their fight, Sridevi went to the police station and filed a complaint against Ponvannan. In her complaint, she also attached CCTV visuals of the actor fighting with her in order to strengthen her case.
Ponvannan is known as the mother of Kollywood because she has played motherly roles in quite a lot of her films. The actor ventured into the Tamil film industry with her debut in Mani Ratnam's ‘Nayakan’ in 1987, where she portrayed the female lead alongside Kamal Haasan. Following this, she made her debut in Telugu cinema with the 1989 film ‘Neerajanam’. The same year made her debut in Malayalam movies with ‘Artham’, where she starred opposite Mammootty.
The police are currently investigating the case. They have not issued an official statement as of now. Saranya Ponvannan was last seen in ‘Conjuring Kannapan’ where she played the role of Lakshmi.