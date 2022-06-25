Saturday, Jun 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Phoebe Bridgers Leads Chant Against US Supreme Court At Glastonbury

Singer Phoebe Bridgers, at a concert, expressed her hate for America and the US Supreme Court since it overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion rights.

Phoebe Bridgers Leads Chant Against US Supreme Court At Glastonbury
Phoebe Bridgers Spotify

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jun 2022 11:30 am

Grammy-nominated indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers, who has been outspoken about abortion rights since news of the impending Roe v. Wade overturn by the U.S. Supreme Court was first leaked earlier this year, made no bones about her feelings during her set at the Glastonbury Festival in England on Friday, reports 'Variety'.

"In all honesty, [the festival is] like super surreal and fun, but I'm having like the shittiest day," the 27-year-old artist told the crowd. "Are there any Americans here? [Who want to say] 'F*** the Supreme Court' on three?," she shouted before leading a chant of "F*** the Supreme Court!" She concluded: "F*** that shit. F*** America. Like, f*** you. All these irrelevant old mother******s trying to tell us what to do with our f***ing bodies."

Earlier this year, Bridgers tweeted: "I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here's a big list of places you can donate to right now."

On Friday, she tweeted simply "F***ing evil", with no need to spell out what she was referring to, and added a link to the Mariposa Fund abortion-care providers.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment US Supreme Court Phoebe Bridgers Singer Phoebe Bridgers Hollywood Celebrity Abortion Ruling Roe V. Wade US Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

WI Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next